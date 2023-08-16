Wellness Wednesday: Update your student's emergency care plan with the school

When heading back to school, almost everyone worries about updating their child's wardrobe, refreshing school supplies, even getting the latest haircut.

Regence of Idaho Blue Shield urges parents to add updating their student's emergency care plan with the school to their list.

An emergency care plan is the formal instruction on file with the school regarding authorized medical care for your child if an emergency occurs while at school.

Students who are prone to seizures, asthma, diagnosed as diabetic, or who suffer from serious allergic reactions should work with their family care provider and the school to ensure a plan is in place should their child require immediate attention while on campus.

This includes authorized medication and approved doses, emergency contact information, and any other pertinent information regarding the health and safety of your child.

