Wellness Wednesday: The importance of learning CPR

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S. each year. But, only about 40 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives.

Now, the American Heart Association is speaking out on the importance of knowing CPR, as if could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival if performed immediately.

Angela Creation, a long-time volunteer with the American Heart Association knows first-hand how important it is for Idahoans to know CPR.

One day in 2014, Angela was lying in bed, talking over plans with her husband, when she reached for her phone on the nightstand and dropped it on the floor. When her husband checked her pulse, she didn't have a heartbeat.

911 guided him through CPR for seven minutes before paramedics could take over. Angela was shocked four times on her bedroom floor, with still no response from her heart.

Paramedics used a Lucas Chest Compression machine, so no compressions would be missed, but it wasn't until the eighth shock that Angela's heart would respond.

"Just be aware before you venture out. Know where your closest AED is and just be prepared, take that quick video, and be prepared to save a life. It truly makes a difference, I wouldn't be here without CPR."

For instructional CPR videos, visit the American Heart Association website, here.