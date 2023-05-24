Watch Now
Wellness Wednesday: Supporting Caregivers

Posted at 10:10 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:10:42-04

BOISE, Idaho — Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore met up again this week with Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director for Regence Blue Shield.

Typically this segment is about taking care of your physical well-being, or learning about health conditions. This week, Sizemore and Meltzer tackle the topic of Caregivers.

Pretty much everyone will be a caregiver at some point in their life, either chosen as a profession, becoming a parent to a newborn, caring for a family member ... the list goes on.

This segment covers the importance of caring for caregivers and the resources available for those who are in this role, chosen or not.

