Wellness Wednesday: Staying heart healthy in 2023

A new year for some, means a renewed focus on your health. We spoke with Kelley Curtis from the American Heart Association to find out some of the best ways to stay heart healthy in 2023.

The American Heart Association is the oldest and largest voluntary health organization in the world dedicated to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke. They've been helping folks stay conscious of their heart and overall health since 1924.

Over the course of 2022, The American Heart Association has trained nearly 45,000 students and community members in Idaho to save a life using Hands-Only CPR. The organization has also helped more than 26,000 patients are on their way to lowering their risk of heart disease and stroke through a self-monitoring blood pressure program.

For more information on upcoming heart healthy classes and events, you can check out The American Heart online by following this link.