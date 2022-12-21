Wellness Wednesday: Staying active during the holidays

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays are here and that means people will be sharing holiday feasts and snacking on their favorite treats. While that's ok, it's important to stick to a normal routine.

Kim Kleaveland, a Nurse Practitioner with St. Alphonsus says it's important to stay active, as it'll also help you feel better.

"Your cardiovascular health will benefit from daily movement," said Kleaveland. "It also helps you stick to those resolutions come January, if you've kept the routine through the Christmas season."

Some tips to stay active, if you have a hard time motivating yourself, is to incorporate things you like into the activity, such as, walking to your favorite coffee shop or listening to music or a podcast.

Kleaveland also recommends taking short walks and not doing all your activity at once. She says a fitness tracker could be a huge help when trying to be active.

Another good tip, be realistic.

"Be realistic about what you enjoy, and what you think you can do, is super important," says Kleaveland. "Once you get to the new year especially, having that extra dose of accountability and knowing what you've done and what you actually think you can do, is a really great way to move forward into 2023."

