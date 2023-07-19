Wellness Wednesday: St. Luke's urges heat safety

BOISE, Idaho — In preparation for the rising temperatures hitting the Valley, St. Luke's is urging residents to practice safety measures to stay cool.

Be mindful of the outside temperatures, as well as signs your body may give you. Be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and how to mitigate them.

Be sure to hydrate. Water, drinks with electrolytes, popsicles. Do what it takes to keep your body hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Wear sunscreen if you will be outdoors, and make sure to take shade breaks if you are feeling lightheaded.