Wellness Wednesday: Reducing the risk of illness this Thanksgiving

Severe respiratory illnesses are spreading in some part of the country, cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV are putting strain on some hospitals.

So this Thanksgiving, doctors are sharing tips to keep you and your family healthy.

"Make sure you're up to date on your vaccinations. That would include influenza and that would also include your Covid vaccines," said Dr. Mahdee Sobhanie, Infectious Diseases Physician, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Testing for COVID before you gather can also help protect those who are vulnerable to getting severely sick, like young children, seniors and those who are immunocompromised.

Other measures can be taken as well, like masking and washing your hands.

"If you are in an area that you can have good ventilation, open the windows, things like that, that's always beneficial."

If you're feeling sick after the holiday, Dr. Sobhanie says to alert those you gathered with, so they can be aware of potential illness.