Wellness Wednesday: Protecting your eyes from the Sun

We hear over and over again the importance of protecting our skin from the sun. Yes - that is imperative in keeping good health.

But so is protecting your eyes.

Radiation from the sun can contribute to cloudy vision, or cataracts, on the lens of your eyes. And chlorine exposure can weaken many of the innate protective layers of your eyes.

Wear sunglasses, hats that help shield your eyes, and use protective eyewear if you plan on hitting the pool.

Experts recommend to avoid rubbing your eyes, stay hydrated, and make sure to get plenty of vitamin C and Omega 3s to help keep your eyes strong.