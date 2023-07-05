Watch Now
Wellness Wednesday: Protecting your eyes from the Sun

Protecting your eyes from the sun is just as important as protecting your skin. Here are some things you can do to keep those eyes safe.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:39:05-04

We hear over and over again the importance of protecting our skin from the sun. Yes - that is imperative in keeping good health.

But so is protecting your eyes.

Radiation from the sun can contribute to cloudy vision, or cataracts, on the lens of your eyes. And chlorine exposure can weaken many of the innate protective layers of your eyes.

Wear sunglasses, hats that help shield your eyes, and use protective eyewear if you plan on hitting the pool.

Experts recommend to avoid rubbing your eyes, stay hydrated, and make sure to get plenty of vitamin C and Omega 3s to help keep your eyes strong.

