Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing Men's Health

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore talks with Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield of Idaho about the importance of men's health.

Men's Health is one of the many topics celebrated in June.

Men tend to engage in high-risk behavior, including bad habits that can lead to poor health.

Meltzer discusses how making incremental improvements can lead to stronger heart health and reduce the risk of ailments. He also includes mental health as an area often neglected by men, though of equal importance.

Consistent wellness visits with your doctor and regular monitoring of weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol are some of the keys to maintaining good health.