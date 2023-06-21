Watch Now
Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing Men's Health

June is Men's Health Month, reminding men to take care of both their physical and mental health
Wellness Wednesday is focusing on men's Health and the importance of diet and exercise. Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore speaks with Dr. Meltzer of Regence.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 21, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore talks with Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield of Idaho about the importance of men's health.

Men's Health is one of the many topics celebrated in June.

Men tend to engage in high-risk behavior, including bad habits that can lead to poor health.

Meltzer discusses how making incremental improvements can lead to stronger heart health and reduce the risk of ailments. He also includes mental health as an area often neglected by men, though of equal importance.

Consistent wellness visits with your doctor and regular monitoring of weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol are some of the keys to maintaining good health.

