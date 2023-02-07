Wellness Wednesday: Pediatric Dental Care

BOISE, Idaho — February is National Children's Dental Health month.

We had the opportunity to speak with Dr. John Ukich from Pediatric Dental Center of North Idaho, and representative of the Idaho State Dental Association, to discuss how to properly care for your child's teeth.

The most common dental issue for kids is Tooth decay, or cavities. It's five times more common that asthma, and attributed to sugary foods and improper brushing.



Through the Give Kids A Smile program, many ISDA member dentists provide free dental care and education to children without dental insurance coverage. In 2022, ISDA members provided $53,000 worth of treatments to 230 children statewide.

To check your eligibility and book an appointment go to theisda.org and look for the Give Kids a Smile logo. Spots are limited.