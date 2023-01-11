Wellness Wednesday: New Year's Resolutions to Improve Dental Health

In addition to all your vows and resolutions for the new year, be sure to include improving your dental health. We sat down with Dr. Esther Machen, from Machen Family Dentistry in Idaho Falls, to discuss things you should or shouldn't do if you want a healthy mouth.

Simple daily routines, like being sure to floss at least once a day and brush at least twice a day, can make a big difference in improving oral health. Remembering to stay hydrated, replace your toothbrush every three months and brushing your tongue can cut down on bacteria, germs and bad breath.

Eliminating bad habits, such as smoking tobacco, teeth grinding, nail biting, ice chewing or chewing on objects that don't belong in your mouth should be on the list to reduce decay and damage. Even cutting back on soda, juice or snacking can help keep bacteria at bay and aid in reducing cavities.

It is also important to know what insurance coverage your dental plan provides. Changes in coverage and copays happen frequently in the new year and it is worth double checking.

Put together a plan for addressing larger investment procedures, like braces or oral surgeries. The sooner you can treat dental issues the better, as putting them off often ends up being more expensive and painful.

For more information on how to improve your dental health, be sure to speak with your dentist. If you are in need of a new dentist, you can use the Find-A-Dentist tool found on the American Dental Association website, ada.org.