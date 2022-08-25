Wellness Wednesday: nationwide uptick in vasectomy interest

Are you interested in getting a vasectomy? According to urologists across the country, they've seen a recent uptick in interest in vasectomies following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

What is a vasectomy?

"A vasectomy is a 15-minute outpatient procedure where we produce a blockage in the vast deference, which is the communication between the testicles and the rest of the system. So it blocks the exit of sperm from the testicles," said Dr. John Greer of the Idaho Urologic Institute.

Are you seeing an uptick in interest in vasectomy requests in Idaho?

"We're seeing approximately a 60% increase in our practice in the last month of people calling to schedule consultations for vasectomy," said Dr. Greer. "Just with the current political situation. We're seeing an increase in younger men coming in interested in a vasectomy. Or at least considering a vasectomy as a form of birth control going forward from here."

What should someone know before scheduling this procedure?

According to Dr. Greer, there are a few things you should know:

It's a surgical procedure, so you should plan accordingly

It should be considered a form of birth control

You can perform a vasectomy reversal, but that surgery is a more complex procedure and it's not always successful

For more information about getting a vasectomy, click here to go to the Idaho Urologic Institute's website.