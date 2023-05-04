Wellness Wednesday: Melanoma Awareness

Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore talks about Melanoma awareness with Board Certified Dematologist, Dr. Julie Karen.

May is Melanoma awareness month, and Dr. Karen wants to get the word out about the importance of regular skin checks and the benefit of early detection in melanoma diagnoses.

Melanoma is one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer and claims the lives of more than 7,000 Americans every year – almost one every hour – and most cases are caused by sun exposure.

In addition to early warning signs, Dr. Karen describes a new non-invasive test developed by DermTech that provides 99% reliability in testing skin cells for melanoma.