Wellness Wednesday: May is National Salad Month

IDAHO — May is National Salad Month and with the warmer weather here, there’s no better time to give your oven a rest and enjoy a lighter, brighter meal.

When we typically think of “salad,” we think of a traditional side salad or basic greens. Although that may go great with steak and potatoes, salad does not often ignite excitement around the dinner table as an entree.

Albertsons Dietician, Molly Tevis, shares tips and recipes for bringing salads back to life!

First, she says to experiment with salads and to think beyond the terms "side salad."

"Don’t forget that salads include fruit," says Tevis. "And that can be expanded to include protein, which make delicious entrees."

She gave us this "Watermelon & Basil Salad" as an example of that.

Along with fruit, don't forget about the crunch! Adding fun toppings, like nuts or seeds, can bring a bigger meaning to that salad. Also, you can repurpose bread and transform them into crunchy croutons.

If you still think salad is all "greens." Think again!

"Add color! Try cabbage, radishes, tomatoes, bell peppers," says Tevis. She also says you can swap out dressing for healthier options.

"Look for healthy fats," she says. "They help absorb important nutrients like vitamins A, D, E, & K. They have less added sugar or you can make your own!"

Healthy fats include avocados. Check out this "BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado" recipe.

May is also National Mental Health Awareness Month. Tevis says healthy foods like salads play a role in mental health as well.

"Fruit and veggies can help boost your health and your mood." Tevis says.

Veggies like cauliflowers are part of that. Learn how cauliflowers can step up your salad-game in this "Forget the Pasta Cauliflower Salad."