Wellness Wednesday: March is National Nutrition Month

IDAHO — If you've fallen behind on your nutrition goals for the year, now's your chance to pick them back up. March is National Nutrition Month!

Molly Tevis, a registered dietitian with Albertsons, says now is a good time to refocus and think about your goals. This year's theme also encourages everyone to get into those healthy habits in their own way.

"This year's theme is 'Personalize Your Plate' which really means anyone can have fun with it, make it your own, just kind of try different foods, different types of foods, different quantities of foods all do something different for us so it's really about personalizing what works best for you," says Tevis.

When it comes to "personalizing your plate," remember that everyone has different needs.

"Just do what works best and feels best for you and enjoy your food as well," Tevis explains. "It's not a one size fits all and good food should be enjoyed."

If you need a little help getting back to your routine, there are some easy places to start.

"I like to have food on hand so I'm not just going by a spur of the moment, trying to figure out what to eat. I also like to try something new every time that I go grocery shopping, especially with us experiencing recipe fatigue. It's really easy to kind of get stuck in a rut so picking up new items, trying a new food every time I go grocery shopping keeps it exciting. Plus, introduces new food on my plate," says Tevis.

When it comes to picking out a recipe or two to try for lunch or dinner, Tevis suggests looking to the tried and true wrap.

"I've been switching it up, playing with different wraps, just because I feel like wraps are an easy way to get in a protein, a carb, some vegetables, as well as maybe a fruit, so it's a convenient way for me, especially when I'm working or on the go, to have a healthy lunch."

For some ideas, try this classic chicken Caesar wrap or even put a breakfast twist on it with greens and bacon.

If you're still looking for inspiration, head into your local Albertsons or click here.