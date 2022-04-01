Wellness Wednesday: Making informed food choices

March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign where people are encouraged to learn about making informed food choices and form healthy eating habits.

Albertsons Dietician Molly Tevis said this year the theme of the campaign is to embrace global cultures through food and encourages everyone to try new foods. Trying new foods and introducing variety into your diet can also help fight inflamation, Tevis said.

"Really looking for those omega 3's to help fight inflammation, antioxidants from our fruits and our vegetables, lean proteins help support our lean body mass and whole grains to help give us energy," she said.

For more information on how to improve your diet, Tevis said people can go to Albertsons in person or online.