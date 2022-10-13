Wellness Wednesday: Keeping teeth healthy during Halloween

With Halloween comes plenty of options for sweets, but it's important to make sure all that sugar isn't eating away at good dental health.

Idaho State Dental Association representative and Lake Harbor Dentistry Dr. Tyler Bond said both flossing and brushing teeth are crucial as flossing gets what simply brushing your teeth can get.

"I routinely tell my patients you only floss the teeth you want to keep, it's critical to remove the food and bacteria or that dental plaque can form," he said.

Flossing for kids should start when teeth begin to touch, which is typically between two to three years old, he said. Making dental hygiene fun for kids, like playing music or setting up a reward system, can help get kids engaged and into the routine of cleaning their teeth.

More information on healthy dental habits can be found at your local dentist or online at the Idaho State Dental Association website.