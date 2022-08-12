Wellness Wednesday: Importance of back-to-school dental checkups

As people prepare their students to head back to the classroom, don't forget the importance of adding a dental checkup on the back-to-school checklist.

Idaho State Dental Association Dr. Kailey Housley said starting the school year off with a dental checkups helps kids start off the year on the right foot to establish new routines or get back into good habits.

"If you start it once school is already started, sometimes it is harder for them to remember the little things like brushing their teeth," she said. "If you can start creating the routines as they are going back to school, they are more likely to have better brushing routines in the morning and at night."

While hot versus cold lunches don't make a big difference in dental health, exactly what kids are eating in their lunch can. Housley said foods like crackers can be harder on dental health if teeth aren't cleaned appropriately. As always, sugar is also harder on teeth.

"Any type of carbs can cause cavities," she said. "Any carb that will stay in your mouth for a very long time increases your risk of cavities by a lot."

Making things easier when it comes to dental health can increase chances of kids taking care of their teeth, like keeping small flossers available.