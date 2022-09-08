Wellness Wednesday: Impact of Walk to End Alzheimer's coming up in October

The national Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up in locations across southern Idaho with hopes leading the way to end Alzheimer's.

Alix Hilton with the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Idaho said the nonprofit provides resources for those with Alzheimer's and works to raise awareness and funds for research.

"We strive every day to find an effective treatment and cure for this disease," Hilton said.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is the nonprofits largest fundraiser for research into a cure. There are more than 600 walks nationwide, with six located in Idaho.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Meridian is set for Oct. 1 in Kleiner Park.

More information on the event and registration is available at act.alz.org.