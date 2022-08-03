Wellness Wednesday: Idaho's Community Health Centers

Next week is national health center week. It’s a time to think about and celebrate the unique services Idaho's more than a dozen health centers provide to thousands of patients living in communities in all corners of Idaho.

Matt Sizemore spoke with the Policy and Communications Director for the Idaho Community Health Center Association, Kyle Rooks about this key statewide resource.

"A Community Health Center is a non-profit medical clinic that affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone," said Rooks. "We have a motto at our association that's 'We accept all patients, we always have, and we always will. What's really unique about community health centers is that they provide medical, dental, behavioral health services and pharmacy services all integrated into one location."

You can watch the full story above for more information.