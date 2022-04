NAMPA, Idaho — April is stress awareness month and one way to relieve and manage stress is with yoga.

Teresa Crowley and Nicole Beall, the owners of 2C Yoga in Nampa focus on making yoga beginner-friendly, for stress relief and those recovering from injuries.

They say yoga has several benefits, including stress relief, mind-body connection and mobility.

