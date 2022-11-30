Wellness Wednesday: How to safely decorate for the holidays

As we all prepare to head into the month of December, that means many will be decorating for the holidays. As easy as it may seem, accidents can still happen while getting into the holiday spirit.

"We see orthopedic injuries from fractures to open lacerations to skin tears to head injuries," said Dr. Jason Milk, Cleveland Clinic Emergency Medicine Dept.

Dr. Milk attributes most of the ER visits from holiday decorating to falls, with most people putting up lights and other decorations inside and outside of their homes. He adds, weather can play a factor, and that people should always check the forecast. Another tip, make sure your ladder or step stool is on stable ground and to have a spotter.

"If you're going to be up more than a few steps that there's somebody there by your side to hold the ladder and provide additional support with you," said Dr. Milk. "Ultimately not to use the upper step which are usually marked do not stand on and most of us probably tend to still go up on."

Another big reason for ER visits, electrical issues. To avoid injuries, it's important to check the lights and cords, making sure they are not frayed or broken.

"If you're unsure if you're using equipment, electrical cords that are either frayed or not good condition, get new or to advise an electrician before you're overloading an outlet or power socket," said Dr. Milk.

Most importantly, if you do get hurt, it's best to see a doctor, instead of brushing it off and letting the injury get worse.