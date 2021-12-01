Wellness Wednesday: Holiday dinner pear-ings to consider

IDAHO — Thanksgiving is over, and now the countdown to Christmas is on! That means plenty of holiday fun, including all of those gatherings full of yummy food.

While you might have started out the year strong, by December, your health and nutrition goals may have gone a little astray. Albertsons dietitian Molly Tevis says that's okay and there are easy ways to get back on track - even during the holiday season.

"This holiday season, especially as holiday parties start to creep up, you just want to make sure you're maintaining that balance. Still enjoy those gatherings and those parties but incorporate that balance throughout the day and throughout the weeks," she explains. "Making sure you're eating balanced meals and snacks."

Tevis also has one tip that may be difficult as the holiday rush continues: stress less.

"As we head into the holiday season, our stress tends to go up, so trying to keep your cool will keep you healthy."

Alcohol can get your holiday fun off-balance quickly. Tevis says alcohol intake at any point in the year is also all about balance.

While you're planning out your holiday menus, Tevis says there's one fruit, in particular, you should look at adding to your shopping cart.

"December is National Pear Month. It's in season right now and a lot of people tend to forget about it or maybe they don't keep it in their rotation of fruits and veggies so it's a great time to bring it back out, try it, introduce it to those little ones at home," says Tevis.

Pears are an excellent source of fiber and vitamin C. They're also one of the few fruits that don't ripen on the tree, meaning you'll need to know how to check it for ripeness at the store.

"The best way to check if a pear is ripe is to just 'check the neck'. If it just kind of yields to pressure, then it's ready to eat," Tevis shares.

Tevis adds pears are a great complement to holiday dishes - whether they're the star of dinner or dessert. Pears balance and bring sweetness to savory recipes, including this Cobb salad by Albertsons or a chopped flank steak salad inspired by this recipe. If you're thinking of dessert, try out this recipe by USA Pears.

For more ins-pear-ation, head in to your local Albertsons.