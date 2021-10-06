Wellness Wednesday: Healthy Habits for Fall

IDAHO — A new season is here, and it's a perfect time to get back on track with your health goals.

Molly Tevis, a registered dietitian with Albertsons, says it's a good time to hit reset on some of your New Year's resolutions with the holidays looming.

"Some easy tips are to maintain that balanced diet so don't try anything new as we head into the holiday season. Keep moving although the weather's getting colder. Make sure we're keeping ourselves active and finding those activities. Stress less. We tend to stress more as we head into the holidays and winter season," suggests Tevis.

She adds people shouldn't go overboard with alcohol consumption. You can still enjoy a drink, but don't overdo it and make sure you're reaching for water as well.

"Also we want to make sure we're getting enough vitamin D as the sun changes and our outdoor activities change and our diet changes with different foods through the season," she says.

October is National Vegetarian Month, and if you've thought about cutting back on meat consumption or cutting it out completely, Tevis says there are some things to keep in mind for meal planning.

"Eat a variety of different plant-forward foods so even if you're just cutting back on those animal-based products, eating a variety of different plants will help make sure you're getting enough nutrients."

Tevis says making sure you're eating a healthy amount of protein and other nutrients is key.

"We want to maintain that lean body mass, make sure that you have enough energy to keep going throughout the day, but also talk to your healthcare provider if you're not getting enough vitamin B12 which comes from animal products and maybe iron as well," Tevis says.

If you're looking for some fall-inspired recipes to try out, head into your local Albertsons or check out some of Tevis's favorites: Autumn Vegetable & Gnocchi Soup or Easy Garlic & Lemon Lentils.