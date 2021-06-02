Wellness Wednesday: healthy grilling ideas to try this summer

IDAHO — June marks National Men's Health Month, the kickoff of grilling season, and Father's Day celebrations.

If you're planning a cookout for any of those reasons, we're here with some menu tips.

Albertsons Dietitian Molly Tevis says when it comes to setting up your Father's Day meal, there are easy ways to keep it healthy.

"We want to make sure our dads, our brothers, our sons, everybody is getting some sort of lean protein at every meal and snack so whether that's animal protein or plant protein, we want to make sure we're keeping that lean body mass nice and healthy."

Tevis says you want to aim for at least 35g of fiber for men which can come from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

There's also a food serving update you should keep in mind.

"The old recommendation used to be five servings of fruit and vegetables. That's now our minimum so get in those fruits and veggies that provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep those men healthy for years to come," says Tevis.

For your Father's Day, Tevis says one way to treat dad is by taking your cooking plans outdoors.

"It's an easy way to have those lean proteins and get in those at least five servings of fruits and vegetables."

One menu idea can be done completely on the grill: a Tomahawk steak, surrounded by sliced and grilled zucchini fries with ranch.

"Kind of a surprise treat is some grilled watermelon so if you've never grilled your fruit before, I recommend you try it because it enhances that sweetness, and you have your whole meal done right on the grill," Tevis explains.

If someone in your group prefers a plant-based diet, Tevis says there are more options than ever for them on your cookout menu.

"Black bean burgers are great. You can throw those right on the grill at the same time as your ranch fries or your watermelon. You can even just have some veggie-based sausage."

Other tips to keep in mind for dad throughout the month include making sure he gets his exercise. Experts recommend a combo of aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and bone-strengthening activities throughout the week along with weight or resistance band training at least two times per week.

For more ideas, head into your local Albertsons or click here.