Wellness Wednesday: Foods to boost your brainpower

IDAHO — If you're looking to give your memory and brain function a little boost, it can start with adding the right items to your grocery shopping list.

Molly Tevis, a registered dietitian with Albertsons, says what you choose to eat and drink every day can boost your brainpower in both the short and long term.

"Our fruits and our veggies are an important place to start to boost our brainpower. They're full of antioxidants which are important for brain health, cognitive health, so making sure at least 50% of our shopping basket is from fruits and veggies," says Tevis.

She adds it doesn't have to be all fresh. You can look at a mix of fresh, frozen, and even canned fruits or vegetables. Just make sure no matter what you choose, you're also making sure to consume the right amount.

"I always like to recommend at least three cups of vegetables every day. That's going to make sure you're eating a lot of that plant power to help boost your brain and one to two cups of fruit. Plus, we want to make sure we're getting at least two servings of omega 3 rich fish or some sort of omega 3 rich food throughout the week," Tevis explains.

Some things to grab at the store include salmon, tuna, mackerel, walnuts, flax, or chia seeds, and making sure to pick out a variety of colors for your fruits and vegetables.

Tevis says it's not just about what you're consuming; it's also about making sure you keep moving.

"That cardiovascular health and that lean muscle mass, so using our muscles, strength training, even if that's lifting light weights, we want to make sure that we're using our body. Our brain is a muscle so we've got to work it out."

Tevis says if you're looking for an easy place to start with your brain-boosting journey, check out the recipes below or head to your local Albertsons.

Brain-Boosting Smoothie:



1 single-serve vanilla non-fat Greek yogurt (no-sugar-added vanilla non-fat Greek yogurt or plain can be substituted)

1 cup frozen mixed berries

1 Tbs natural-style nut butter (i.e. Open Nature® almond butter or peanut butter, cashew butter or sunflower butter)

½ cup frozen riced cauliflower

1 Tbs O Organics® golden flax meal (any ground flaxseed can be used)

1/8 tsp Signature Kitchens® coconut or vanilla extract (optional)

½ cup refrigerated coconut milk

Steps: Add all ingredients to the blender. Pulse to blend the mixture until smooth. Pour into glass and enjoy!

Sweet Potato Toasts



1 sweet potato, cut into 1/4 in slices

2-4 tbsp nut butter of choice

½ avocado mashed

Toppings:

Cinnamon, chopped hard-boiled egg, sliced tomatoes, Everything but the bagel seasoning,

Steps: Heat oven to 350 degrees, place sweet potato slices on a greased cooking sheet, and bake until al dente or just fork tender (20 minutes). Allow to cool, spread avocado or nut butter on slices, and finish with desired toppings.