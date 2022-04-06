Wellness Wednesday: Eating seasonally

Spring has sprung, and the planting season has begun!

Before modern science in agriculture, you could usually only find fresh produce during the season it grew best since produce relied on weather, storage, and transportation.

Now, you can find pretty much any fruit or vegetable you want regardless of the time of year. Eating seasonally can help promote nutritious meals and support a healthy environment.

Molly Tevis, a registered dietitian with Albertsons, shared her favorite spring produce picks with Good Morning Idaho:

Strawberries: fresh strawberries are a seasonal superstar.

Just 1 cup provides more than a day's worth of vitamin C, a serving of strawberries also packs three grams of fiber!

Carrots: Carrots are also extremely nutritious

potassium, antioxidants, and vitamin A. Beta-carotene, a type of carotenoid, is the nutrient that turns carrots orange

Peas: Unique from other vegetables is their high protein content.

rich in fiber- keeping gut bacteria healthy.

Asparagus: source of bone-building vitamin K as well as folate and plant-based iron.

Available in green, purple, and white varieties, asparagus spears are fun to eat and go with all kinds of foods.



Check out some spring produce recipes here!