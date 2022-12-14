Wellness Wednesday: Dental gift guide

IDAHO — As everyone prepares for the holidays, it's important to keep your oral health in mind. So, what are some gifts to get those who take pride in having the brightest smile? Electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips are generally at the top of the list. Some other options include, a dental travel kit, or WaterPik flossers.

On a smaller scale, if you're looking to fill a loved one's stocking some options are: sugar-free gum, toothpaste, and athletic mouth guards to protect the teeth.

One thing to keep in mind when buying these products is to look for the American Dental Association or ADA seal. This ensures products have proved safety and efficacy according to scientific requirements their facilities are in compliance with good manufacturing practices.

For more information you can visit the Idaho State Dental Association website.

