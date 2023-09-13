Wellness Wednesday: Beware scammers during Medicare Open Enrollment

It's that time of year when open enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid is on the horizon. And in addition to all of the advertisements put out for subscribers, the scammers tend to come out in full force.

In 2021, a reported $120 million was lost to scammers claiming to be from government organizations, and an additional $151 million was lost to scammers claiming to be health insurance providers.

So how do you avoid falling victim to these fraudulent representatives?

Be wary of anyone applying threatening loss of coverage without immediately providing your social security number, credit card or banking information.

The best advice is to contact a local representative. They tend to have the best information regarding local plans and benefits and are able to provide the options best suited to your needs.