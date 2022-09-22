Wellness Wednesday: Back-to-school fuel

Now that students are back in the classroom, it's important to fuel healthy brains with healthy food.

Albertsons dietician Molly Tevis said all kids are different in terms of dietary needs, but parents can help give them balanced meals by getting in a fruit and a vegetable and communicating with them on what they like best. Giving kids food with fiber and protein is also important to balanced nutrition.

Tevis said of equal importance to school lunches is the first meal of the day.

"Breakfast just starts off their day, gets them that fuel and energy they need to get them going," she said. "Especially if they do have a later lunch, we don't want them going a long span of time without eating."

To get them through the day, get them involved with packing a fun and healthy lunch, Tevis said.

