United States getting close to vaccination milestone

The United States is getting closer to 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. A growing percentage of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the latest numbers from the CDC.

"The last seven days alone, the US has reported administering nearly 22 million shots," said Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 Response Senior Adviser. "That's more than 8% of the adult population in a single week."

And a milestone is now within reach. The United States is on track to have half of the adult population with at least one dose by the end of the week, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data. 11 states have reached this threshold, including New Hampshire, where 64% of adults have received at least one shot.

But, top US health officials again urge Americans not to let their guards down.

"Don't declare victory prematurely," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "We see so many pulling back on many of the public health measures, the mask mandates, the restaurant openings, the bars. We can't be doing that."

Dr. Fauci says that while risk will vary person to person-- with current COVID-19 conditions and being fully vaccinated-- he'd be comfortable eating outdoors in public or attending a baseball game.

"I would not hesitate to go to an outdoor baseball game," said Fauci. "I will wear a mask because I'm out there in the community, my risk would be extremely low, particularly if I wear a mask."

Fauci says breakthrough coronavirus infections in those who have already been vaccinated are inevitable because no vaccine is 100% effective. But even if a vaccine fails to prevent infection, it often protects against serious disease.

Dr. Fauci says so far, data suggests current COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against coronavirus variants.