Wellness Wednesday: Holiday gift buying safety

As we enter the season for giving, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging you to be mindful of the gift you are buying and the person you are buying it for.

According to the commission's latest report, more than 152,000 toy-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms across the country. Those injuries were reported in children under the age of 15. Those injuries included lacerations, contusions, and abrasions.

Nikki Fleming, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, "We want you to have a safe holiday season and not end up in the emergency room."

The report also detailed that non-motorized scooters continued to be one of the leading causes of injury.

"If you choose a riding toy such as a scooter, bicycle, skateboard, be sure to also include the safety gear that goes along with it," said Fleming.

That safety includes, a well-fitting helmet and the appropriate arm and knee pads.

When it comes to children under 3 years old, make sure to choose age-appropriate toys, and keep toys with small pieces and button batteries out of reach.

"The best way to do that is to look at the age labeling on the product packaging and use that as a guide," said Fleming.

Another way to avoid any potential hazards, make sure to discard any wrappings or packaging right away.