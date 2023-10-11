According to a new report from the World Stroke Organization Lancet Neurology Commission, stroke deaths could increase 50% by 2050.

6.6 people died from a stroke in 2020, and the reportforecasts that number could rise to as high as 9.7 million in 2050.

As part of the report, 12 stroke surveillance experts were interviewed from six high-income countries and 6 low-and-middle-income countries. Researchers found countries with good stroke surveillance have well-funded and trained workforces, while those in countries with poor surveillance do not have standardized data for stroke treatment.

In addition, researchers also found barriers to prevention, care and rehabilitation.

The World Health Organization says to reduce the risk of stroke and cardiovascular diseases, one should stop tobacco use, maintain regular physical activity and maintain a healthy diet.