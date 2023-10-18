October 28 is National Drug Take Back Day

October 28 is the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Idaho Office of Drug Policy (ODP) says it's a time for Idahoans to properly dispose of unused or expired medications while raising awareness about the dangers of drug misuse.

Regence BlueShield of Idaho Executive Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Meltzer, says opiates make up nearly 60% of prescription drug abuse nationally. He adds that in Idaho, the state also sees relatively high rates of misuse of sedatives and stimulants.

"They're really alarming numbers, both nationally and here in Idaho, for the country as a whole. We estimate that over 15 million people aged 12 and older misuse prescription medications every year. Roughly 2 million of those qualify as 'addicted' in Idaho," shared Meltzer.

In April of this year, 52 collection sites were staged for the 24th National Drug Take Back Day. According to ODP, 6,000 pounds of drugs were collected across the state of Idaho.

There are also permanent prescription drug disposal locations available throughout the Treasure Valley. You can search for one near you on this map.