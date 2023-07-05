New test approved to detect Preeclampsia in pregnant women

Preeclampsia is when a pregnant, or post-pregnant, woman has persistent high blood pressure and can cause the kidney or liver to not function properly.

Normally diagnosed at about 20 weeks, health officials have approved a new blood test that can help with early detection to determine the likelihood of developing preeclampsia.

The actual cause of preeclampsia is still uncertain. There is, however, general agreement that the placenta plays a key role in preeclampsia, and women with chronic hypertension and certain metabolic diseases like diabetes are more susceptible.

Preeclampsia affects 5-8% of pregnant women. The condition, for some, can become life-threatening for the mother and/or the baby, though most women deliver healthy babies and fully recover.

For more information, please contact your physician.