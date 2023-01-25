Identifying and managing post-holiday and seasonal depression

BOISE, Idaho — Still feeling some of the post-holiday blues? Or maybe just the weather getting you down? You are not alone.

Matt Sizemore had an in-depth conversation with Andree Miceli, Director of Behavioral Health for Regence, to discuss both causes and methods for managing these feelings.

POST HOLIDAY BLUES

Experiencing the post-holiday blues is very common. You spend months building up to this one event, and then just like that, it’s over.

The range of impact this can have varies. Some people feel a little sluggish or down, but it only lasts a few days. Others get stuck in that rut and it can become very destructive both physically and mentally.

SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

A change in climate, weather or environment can also cause feelings of depression. Frigid temperatures, rain or snow are often the root of seasonal affective disorder.

Regardless of what your trigger is, the first step in overcoming these feelings is taking ownership of them.

Miceli offers several suggestions for ways to begin to overcome the negative feelings, including a change in focus, reaching out to friends, maybe even a change of location.

That said, if you find you are having continued feelings of depression, or just can’t shake feeling a little “off”, it might be worth seeking the help of a professional. Better safe than sorry.

As both events recur annually, taking steps for prevention is recommended for those who know they are more susceptible to post-holiday or seasonal depression.

There are several outlets available, including the option of Virtual Therapy. This form of therapy has grown in popularity over the past few years and offers a patient the convenience of staying in their own home.

Be sure to check your health plan to confirm what benefits are offered to you.

For more information on this topic, follow this link to Regence.com.

