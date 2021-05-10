COVID-19 cases in the United States drop, so do vaccinations

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's all about the numbers and one set is bringing hope in the United States.

Not a single state is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases the past week compared to the week before. 33 states are reporting a decrease in cases.

"I think everyone is tired and wearing a mask is -- it can be a pain, but we're getting there and the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter," said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

But another set of numbers is bringing concern. Over the weekend, the seven-day average of vaccine doses administered per day dipped below 2 million for the first time since the start of March. Several states are no longer ordering their full allocation of doses as demand drops.

"It's not an access issue anymore. Now it's a personal health decision for people who have some degree of nervousness," said Dr. John Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care.

Some experts worry vaccine hesitancy could contribute to a potential surge in cases later this year, renewing calls to loosen restrictions for the fully vaccinated.

"We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "As you get more people vaccinated, the number of cases per day will absolutely go down."

The latest CDC numbers show roughly 58% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 34% of Americans are fully vaccinated.