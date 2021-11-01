'Health yeah!' Open enrollment in Idaho begins

Individuals who do not have health insurance through their employer or are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare have the choice of 164 medical plans and six insurance carriers.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the community of Idaho, Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said health insurance is more important than ever before.

“With the ongoing effects of the pandemic having health insurance is just one more tool in the toolkit to ensure you and your family have peace of mind as we navigate the current situation,” Kelly said.

Your Health Idaho saw an enrollment increasement along with a 36% savings increase during 2021.

As more Idaho residents sign up, Your Health Idaho encourages individuals not to procrastinate.

“Your Health Idaho is not immune to the staffing shortages across the state and the sooner you start, the sooner we can get you through the process,” Kelly said. “And you can get health insurance for you and your family.”

Individuals that need assistance can work with a licensed agent or broker for free.

The deadline to enroll is Dec. 15. Click here to visit the website.