Health systems begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 06, 2022
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's Health System are now scheduling appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages six months and older.

Saint Alphonsus patients can now schedule appointments for the vaccine at any of the three pediatric clinics in Idaho. The clinics accept patients up to 18 years old and will administer the Pfizer vaccine, according to a news release from the health system.

The Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics include:

Boise Pediatrics1072 N. Liberty St., #203, Boise (in the Mulvaney Bldg)Tuesdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and during Well-Child visits
Garrity1150 N. Sister Catherine Way, NampaWednesdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Elm

315 E. Elm Street, #100,

Caldwell

Tuesdays 8 a.m. – noon, Thursdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and during Well-Child visits

St. Luke's Health System began scheduling appointments July 6 for children six months and older.

St. Luke's officials say the Moderna vaccine will not currently be offered due to supply availability and administration complexities. Parents or guardians can check their patient MyChart account to make appointments.

