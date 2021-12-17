Health officials predict another COVID surge in Oregon

Following three confirmed cases of the highly omicron variant in Oregon, health officials warn the state’s peak number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — about 1,200 —could more than double by the end of February.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and health officials on Friday urged people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. The health authority announced it is working to expand booster vaccination — with a goal of administering booster shots to an additional million residents, doubling the current number people who have already received the booster.