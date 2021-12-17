Watch
Health officials predict another COVID surge in Oregon

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 17, 2021
Following three confirmed cases of the highly omicron variant in Oregon, health officials warn the state’s peak number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — about 1,200 —could more than double by the end of February.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and health officials on Friday urged people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. The health authority announced it is working to expand booster vaccination — with a goal of administering booster shots to an additional million residents, doubling the current number people who have already received the booster.

