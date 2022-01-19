Health officials concerned about Crisis Standard of Care as omicron cases rise

IDAHO — The current positivity rate and community spread of COVID-19 has health officials worried about going back into Crisis Standards of Care in the coming weeks.

Idaho's current positivity rate is 25.7 percent, the highest percent health officials have seen during the entire pandemic. Some health care providers have reported up to 50% positivity rates in the last few days.

"If the current trends continue, meaning we continue to see this level and number of cases and this number of people going to the hospital we would expect crisis standard of care measure in a matter of weeks," DWH Director Dave Jeppesen said. "Probably not days, but it would be sooner than later."

On Jan. 18, Idaho posted 3,555 confirmed or probable cases with nearly 28,200 outstanding positive lab results pending local public health district review and follow-up.

With the current positivity rates, rise in hospitalizations, and more health care workers out with COVID-19, health officials are bracing for crisis standard of care again, if trends don't start to change.

Health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated, get a booster shot, wear an N-95 mask in public and stay home if you feel sick.