Head football coach Paul Petrino to leave the University of Idaho after 9 seasons

MOSCOW, Idaho — Head football coach Paul Petrino will part ways with the University of Idaho after Saturday's season finale at Idaho State, according to a press release from the school.

Petrino has been at the helm of the vandals since 2013, leaving after 9 seasons and 33-66 record.

He was named SunBelt Coach of the Year for the team's 2016 season after leading Idaho to a 6-2 league record.

Idaho Athletics will begin the search for a new head coach immediately and officials say they're committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FBS.

