Hayden fire burns over 3,000 acres south of Salmon

LEADORE, ID — On Wednesday, a fire was reported in central Idaho; 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore.

As of Friday morning, the fire has burned over 3,000 acres.

Four engines, five helicopters, two dozers and five crews have responded to the fire.

The blaze is burning spruce, subalpine fir and heavy downed timber.

Crews are working to identify any risks between the fire's vicinity and Highway 28.

Officials say the risk to fire responders and public safety are top priorities for the Hayden Fire. They urge if you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, to keep your distance and allow firefighters to do their job safely.

The Hayden fire is expected to be fully contained by October 1.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.