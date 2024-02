BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday night, the Boise Police Department posted two pictures of a 76-year-old man named James and asked the public if they had seen him recently.

James was last seen Thursday afternoon around 3:00 P.M. near Table Rock on Shaw Mountain Rd. He was wearing a green or tan jacket with dark pants.

If you have any additional information, please call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.