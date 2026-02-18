Haute Potato Collection auctioned to fight childhood hunger

Earlier this month, Idaho potatoes walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. Now, the potato sack-inspired designs will help raise money to prevent childhood hunger.

The Idaho Potato Commission announced that pieces from "Haute Potato", a custom couture collection by Idaho-based designer Cartier Dior Eliasen, will be auctioned to raise money for No Kid Hungry.

Clothes from the collection were inspired by the "iconic" potato sacks from the Gem State.

The Idaho Potato Commission says the partnership showcases creativity's impact: "This moment goes beyond the runway, helping turn design, craft, and community into tangible support for brighter futures."