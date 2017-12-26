meridian, ID - The Harley Davidson dealership in Meridian open their doors Christmas day for first responders.

Staff and customers help serve and thank law enforcement, firefighters and paramedic that had to work Christmas.

About 50 people feasted on a turkey dinner and all the sides.

"Just a small way from the dealership and our customers to volunteer to come up and to just tell all the first responders thank you for everything that they do during this time. Well, year around." said Todd Godfrey, Marketing Director at Harley Davison.