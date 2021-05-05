Happy Jacks Cats needs your help during Idaho Gives

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Happy Jacks Cats is a foster home-based feline rescue and adoption organization and they need your help during Idaho Gives. The nonprofit has no employees and relies on animal lovers to help save the lives of orphaned and unwanted kittens and cats.

A small donation goes a long way for Happy Jacks. A $10 donation helps with microchips and vaccinations and larger gifts will help cut down on costs of spay and neuter surgeries.

Right now, Happy Jacks Cats is only at 64% of its goal of $20,000. Click here to learn more about the nonprofit and donate through Idaho Gives.

Total donations contributed to Idaho Gives have now topped $2.5 million. Idaho Gives ends on May 6 at midnight.