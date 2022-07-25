Watch Now
'Happier Hour,' mountain biking school coming to Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin’s Mountain Bike School coaching staff includes professional mountain biker Dawson Church. Dawson, who races in the UCI World Cup downhill circuit as well as all Nationals around the USA, is passionate about teaching and loves bringing new people into the sport. In this photo, Dawson leads the way on the trail with one of his students.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25

A new mountain bike school and "happier hour" is coming to Bogus Basin Recreation Area.

The new Bogus Basin Bike School will offer both private and group lessons for "riders of all abilities," officials announced Monday. The lessons will be available by reservation Thursday through Sunday.

“Public interest and enthusiasm for mountain biking continues to grow among all age groups,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson in a statement. “We have assembled a great team of experienced coaches with a broad range of expertise. They are excited to teach riders who are interested in developing the skills and techniques they need to have fun, safe experiences in the bike park.”

The rec area began "happier hours" last week, offering reduced prices on activities from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Discounts are up to 35% off lift tickets in The Basin Gravity Park and $20 off Unlimited Day Passes for base area activities.

More information on Happier Hour tickets and activities is available on Bogus Basin's website.

