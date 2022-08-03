Hank Bachmeier looks to help Boise State return to championship form in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos have started fall camp as they have a month to prepare for their first game at Oregon State on September 3.

This will be the fourth year under center for starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier who spent the summer getting stronger, learning more about the offense under second year offensive coordinator Tim Plough, but Hank also got a chance to recharge mentally.

"My priorities were just being the best I could be at football, building habits that are going to help into the season with the guys," said Bachmeier. "I also got away a little bit, I went camping up in Stanley, had my brother and sister come out, went kayaking and had a lot of fun."

It has been a whirlwind for Hank who has gone through a coaching change, dealt with COVID and has also had several injuries. Bachmeier has played great at times, but he's also made some silly mistakes.

Last year the offensive line also struggled to protect Bachmeier, but that unit looks a lot stronger going into this season with John Ojokwu returning for his sixth year and Cade Bereford transfering in from Washington State, these two will anchor the tackle positions for Boise State.

"I’m very happy with what is going on right now there are a lot of guys with a lot of experience," said Bachmeier. "Bringing Cade in was huge, he’s a very solid player, great guy and having him and OJ at the tackle, I’m very happy with it."

The offense also returns running back George Holani, they have experience at wide receiver despite losing Khalil Shakir and the tight end group looks strong with Riley Smith leading the way.

"I’m very eager, been waiting a long time and like I said earlier just trying to be the best player I can for the team in whatever aspect that is," said Smith. "It is just going to be a great last run and everything I’m thinking about is winning a championship for this team."

Boise State has not won the Mountain West Conference championship since 2019, but Smith believes the Bronocs have the right man under center to lead Boise State back to the promise land.

"We all trust in him, we are all committed to him and we are excited to see him work," said Smith. "He has been very dialed and I can’t wait to see him ball out."

The Boise State offense does have an advantage of getting to go against their stout defense during fall camp as Bachmeier and the offense looks to improve and Bronco Nation hopes Hank does something special in year number four as QB1 at BSU.

"It’s been a great honor, super excited and like I said I want to go win a Mountain West Championship with the guys," said Bachmeier.

Boise State will play at Oregon State on September 3, at New Mexico on September 10 and then they will have their first game on the blue when they host Tennessee Martin on September 17.