Halloween events happening around the Treasure Valley

IDAHO — It’s the week before Halloween and there are lots of events around the Treasure Valley that will get you in the spooky mood. Here is a list of kid-friendly and adult-only events to help you plan your weekend.

Kid-friendly

Happy Hallo-wine Celebration & Costume Contest at Cinder Wines

Happy Hallo-wine goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 30. There will be a food truck, candy for kids and drink specials. There will be a costume contest for kids, adults and pets.



Halloween Spooktacular at Idaho IceWorld

The Halloween Spooktacular at Idaho IceWorld is happening on October 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. People are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy Halloween skating fun with the whole family. It costs $8 per person and includes skate rental.



Downtown Nampa Trick-or-Treat

The Annual Trick-or-Treating event is back in downtown Nampa on October 28. The event will feature an 80s tribute band, bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, ax throwing, a flash mob and a scavenger hunt. It goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The Nightmare Before Christmas at The Egyptian Theatre

The Egyptian Theatre is showing several kid-friendly movies over the Halloween weekend. On October 31, there are two showings of The Nightmare Before Christmas, one at 3:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.



Hull-o-Ween Paddle & Party at Idaho River Sports

After missing last year, the annual Hull-o-Ween gathering is back at Idaho River Sports. The event is on October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free cider and Halloween treats available, as well as prizes for the best costume. The paddle parade and costume judging start at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome.



Shaun of the Dead at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater

Boise Classic Movies and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival are showing Shaun of the Dead on October 28 at 7 p.m. If you bring a carved pumpkin, you will get some free candy and your pumpkin will be lit and put on the stage during the show. Bring your own refreshments and a blanket as it will be chilly. Tickets can be bought online or on the night of the show. Beetlejuice will also show on October 30 at 7 p.m.



By the Fire Friday at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

The Old Idaho Pen is hosting a night of fireside chats with staff on October 29 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and the last admission is at 11 p.m. The staff will give some of the histories of the site and tell the most notable ghost stories. The event is recommended for ages 13 and older because of the graphic nature of the history presentations and exhibits. Masks are required. Tickets cost $10 per person and can be bought online.



Community Trunk or Treat at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church

On October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian is hosting a community trunk or treat. There will be carnival games, face painting, bounce house and food. You are encouraged to wear your costumes.



Scaryfort at Guru Donuts in downtown Boise

Treefort Music Fest is hosting Scaryfort at Guru Donuts on October 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be chilling tales and ghostly tunes all night. Masks and proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry are required. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be bought online for $12 a person. All ages are welcome.



Chamber Trunk or Treat in Kuna

The Kuna Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m in the Best Business Complex parking lot. Everyone is welcome to participate in the event.



PODER Trunk or Treat at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho

PODER is teaming up with the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa for its first Trunk or Treat. The event is on October 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly, with trick or treating, music, activities and more.



Tunnel of Terror at Bluebird Express Car Wash - Fairview

Bluebird Express Car Wash is hosting a Tunnel of Terror at its Fairview location on October 29 and 30. It costs a donation of $18 and proceeds go to Bustin’ Out of Boise . There will be kid-friendly scares as well.



Boise North End Halloween Tour

The North End Halloween Tour started last year and is best enjoyed on foot or by bicycle. The tour doesn’t officially have trick-or-treating, but some homes may participate. The Halloween tour runs daily through October 31 and some decorations are best viewed after dark.



Adult-friendly

Happy Hallo-wine Celebration & Costume Contest at Cinder Wines

Happy Hallo-wine goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 30. There will be a food truck, candy for kids and drink specials. There will be a costume contest for kids, adults and pets. Click here for more information.



Downtown Nampa Trick-or-Treat

The Annual Trick-or-Treating event is back in downtown Nampa on October 28. The event will feature an 80s tribute band, bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, ax throwing, a flash mob and a scavenger hunt. It goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest at Hops & Bottles

The annual dog costume contest at Hops & Bottles is happening on October 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Judging for the dog costumes will take place at 4 p.m. and you have to be present to win. There will be multiple costume categories. The event is 21+, but dogs of all ages are welcome.



Twisted Halloween Yoga at Twisted District Brewery

Wild Hearted Yoga is hosting a “Twisted” yoga practice inside Twisted District Brewery on October 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. People are encouraged to wear orange, black, purple or a Halloween costume. Those in costume will get their name entered into a drawing. The class costs $20 and you get a pint of “Halloween cheer” after the class.



Hull-o-Ween Paddle & Party at Idaho River Sports

After missing last year, the annual Hull-o-Ween gathering is back at Idaho River Sports. The event is on October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free cider and Halloween treats available, as well as prizes for the best costume. The paddle parade and costume judging start at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome.



Spooky Halloween Party at Meriwether Cider House

Meriwether Cider is hosting a spooky Halloween party on October 30 starting at 7 p.m. There will be hot mulled cider, a costume fashion show and contest at 9 p.m. and other Halloween fun. The cider house is in downtown Boise.



Shaun of the Dead at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater

Boise Classic Movies and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival are showing Shaun of the Dead on October 28 at 7 p.m. If you bring a carved pumpkin, you will get some free candy and your pumpkin will be lit and put on the stage during the show. Bring your own refreshments and a blanket as it will be chilly. Tickets can be bought online or on the night of the show. Beetlejuice will also show on October 30 at 7 p.m.



By the Fire Friday at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

The Old Idaho Pen is hosting a night of fireside chats with staff on October 29 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and the last admission is at 11 p.m. The staff will give some of the histories of the site and tell the most notable ghost stories. Masks are required. Tickets cost $10 per person and can be bought online.



Halloween costume party at Powderhaus Brewing Company

West of Ustick and Powerderhaus Brewing Company is hosting a costume party on October 30 at 6 p.m. There will be a tapping of a special firkin of pumpkin beer and prizes for the best dressed.



80s style Halloween party at Ironwood Bar & Grill

Casio Dreams is hosting an 80s-themed Halloween party at Ironwood Bar & Grill on October 29 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. There will be costume contests and drink and food specials.



Spooky Scary Trivia at Meriwether Cider House

Meriwether Cider House in downtown Boise is hosting a Halloween-themed trivia night. It is free to play and prizes are available to win. The event is on October 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.



Scaryfort at Guru Donuts in downtown Boise

Treefort Music Fest is hosting Scaryfort at Guru Donuts on October 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be chilling tales and ghostly tunes all night. Masks and proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry are required. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be bought online for $12 a person. All ages are welcome.



Boise Hash Halloween Party at Boise Brewing

Boise Hash House Harriers is hosting a Halloween party at Boise Brewing on October 30 from 6 .m. to 10 p.m. It’s $10 for entry and you can bring any food or snacks you’d like to share. Costumes are encouraged and there may be prizes.



Tunnel of Terror at Bluebird Express Car Wash - Fairview

Bluebird Express Car Wash is hosting a Tunnel of Terror at its Fairview location on October 29 and 30. It costs a donation of $18 and proceeds go to Bustin’ Out of Boise .

